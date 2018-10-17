Lunga itching to play again

By Ricky Zililo

Doctors have allayed fears of a long injury layoff for South Africa-based Warriors’ left-back Divine Lunga, who missed Zimbabwe’s back-to-back 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lunga, whose star has been rising with every game, picked up an injury on October 7 and was stretchered off in the 60th minute when his team Lamontville Golden Arrows beat Black Leopards 1-0 in a league match.

The former Chicken Inn defender, who has been in terrific form since joining the Durban-based Premiership side in August, has played 10 competitive matches for his team, which included nine league and one cup encounter.

In a telephone interview from his Durban base yesterday, the 23-year-old said he was on his way for a review and is itching to return to action.

“I’m now OK. I think it was all about the doctors taking precaution because I had a swollen foot and there were fears that maybe I had cracked my ankle.

I was given two weeks off, but after today’s appointment, I’m hopeful that I’ll be cleared to start training because I’m no longer feeling any pain and will be removing the ankle supporting boot,” said Lunga.

“I don’t want to be on the sidelines any longer; I want to return to training and compete for a place. I’m hurt that I missed the national team assignments against DRC, but I’m happy for the guys that did duty and now I must just focus on getting back to the top of my game,” he said.

The Mpopoma-bred footie star, who was voted man-of-the-match in last month’s 0-0 league draw against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, expressed gratitude to club and Warriors’ teammates, midfielder Danny Phiri and striker Knox M’tizwa, for helping him to adjust quickly in Durban.

“It didn’t take me long to settle at the club and thanks to my brothers Deco (Phiri) and Knox. They have been very supportive and even the other teammates welcomed me well. What I can tell you is that competition is really stiff and as a foreigner I have to be at the top of my game and work extra hard. I’m happy that I’m performing better with every game and I even won a man-of-the-match against a big club like Pirates. Besides picking more individual awards, I want to help the club win things during my stay. My ultimate desire, God willing, is to play abroad,” Lunga said.

South African league action resumes this Saturday after the Fifa internationals’ break, with Golden Arrows away to Baroka, home to Lunga’s former Chicken Inn teammate Elvis Chipezeze and ex-FC Platinum winger Talent Chawapiwa. The Chronicle