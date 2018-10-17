Local film on cusp of another breakthrough

By Kundai Marunya

Local feature film “State of Malambia” is on the verge of another breakthrough.

Apart from having a budget of $100 000, which made it outstanding, the feature film is gearing towards being screened on at least seven television channels from different countries.

The movie’s writer, producer and director Marc Mandisoul said he was approached by several television channels after releasing the movie’s trailer two weeks ago.

“So far we have been engaged by seven channels from countries that include United Kingdom, Nigeria, USA, Kenya and South Africa and we are in negotiations for screening of the movie on their channels,” he said.

“I have done pre-contracts with five of the broadcasting institutions, one of which is very big and very popular across the world. I can’t say much until October 31 when the final movie is unveiled,” he said.

Though awaiting other confirmations, the producers are working on two more productions to serialise their storyline.

“We have laid the ground for two more productions, the ‘United States of Malambia’ which is next after this, and ‘Malambia Uprising’,” said Mandisoul. The Herald