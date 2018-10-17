Kompany unfazed by expiring City contract

Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany insists he is not concerned about signing a new deal and feels very comfortable at the club.

The Belgium international’s current deal will expire at the end of the 2018/19 season, which means he will be able to talk to other clubs in January and leave as a free agent in July next year.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old doesn’t feel under pressure to sign a new contract and trusts that the situation will be discussed when the time comes.

“First of all, the situation with City is very simple,” Kompany told Mail Online. “I am in a club where I feel so comfortable.

“I have an extremely good relationship with every single member of the club so there is absolutely no need for me to constantly go on about a contract situation. I am in a comfortable situation with good people and we will make the decision when it needs to happen.

“The good thing is I feel comfortable on the pitch too. It’s a trade-off as I get older. On the one hand, everything becomes easier because of experience.

“My mind thinks faster and my age and experience means I can anticipate so many things before they are happening.

“But also, with age, I have come to learn that I do not want or need to chase every single ball down like I might have done five or six years ago. It is a trade-off, but it allows me to be a centre-back in a great team.”

Kompany has only started two of City’s eight Premier League games so far this season, with fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte being given more opportunities. — Sport24.