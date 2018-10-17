Egodini mall developer creates WhatsApp platform for job seekers

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Terracotta (Private) Limited (TPL), developers of the Egodini Mall project have created a WhatsApp platform for residents to access application forms following chaos that characterised their recruitment exercise on Monday.

TPL Director Mr Thulani Moyo said applicants can send a WhatsApp message to +263774 668 432 to get an application form.

“Once you receive the form you can print it out, take your time to fill all the necessary information and required documentation. The registration is open up to 30 November so it makes no difference either to submit tomorrow or on the closing day,” said Mr Moyo.

The latest development follows commotion on Monday that saw police being called to restore order after violence broke out after more than 8 000 job seekers thronged Egodini Mall for recruitment.

However, job seekers still have an option to go to the project site to be given application forms that must be submitted by November 30.

When The Chronicle news crew visited the project site yesterday, applicants were being given forms while standing outside a locked gate.

“In the morning the police came and patrolled here and it’s been very peaceful. They advised us to serve residents from outside to avoid chaos like what happened yesterday. Applicants will only be allowed inside after the police tell us to do so. This is an easier way to go because applicants are getting a one on one service from the consultants at the gates,’’ said Mr Moyo.

He said they had seen that some application forms that have been submitted by job seekers have errors.

“We are going to create a list of all rejects and give them back their application forms to correct their mistakes. We cannot simply deny them a job opportunity because mistakes are common. We also have a crew that is responsible for educating people who don’t understand how to fill in these forms,’’ said Mr Moyo.

Responding to some residents who took to twitter suggesting the contractor should embrace online registration, Mr Moyo said they won’t adopt it.

“Initially we agreed that this is a community oriented project and the ordinary resident should benefit. Online registration is elitist and it can attract unfairness.

“The ordinary person who does not have access to the internet will fail to download this form. At the same time the digital divide is a reality, some people do not even understand logging into a computer let alone search for a website,” he said.

“At least WhatsApp is a common means of communication that many people can use. This project aims at creating employment and business opportunities for all, hence we cannot use discriminatory platforms. This is exactly what we agreed at a stakeholders’ meeting held when we were discussing recruitment of job seekers.” The Chronicle