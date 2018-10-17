Bosso warn wayward card carrying members

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders have warned card carrying members against denigrating the club by propagating unfounded allegations of embezzlement of finances by the leadership.

Some club members have taken to the social media to post allegations against the leadership and the claims reached fever pitch when the ambitious #BuyPrince Dube crowd funding campaign was launched by Bosso to sign the youngster.

“It is unfortunate that we have members that are in the habit of posting some damaging allegations about their club. This is not the Highlanders way to be honest, especially coming from those who claim to be paid up members of this institution,” said Nhlanhla Dube, the Highlanders’ chief executive officer.

“At Highlanders we have always done our things above board and our assets are audited by reputable audit firms, while our finances are presented to members, who also have the opportunity to quiz the leadership of the club, but what we are seeing of late really hurts us so much. It does not present a good image of this great organisation and it will be prudent for those making such allegations to prove beyond reasonable doubt that money is being embezzled or even report to the police.”

Dube said it was not up to him to say what the club can do to such people, but the onus was on club members to prescribe possible remedial action against such wayward members.

“At Highlanders there is no money that goes into an individual’s pocket; the systems don’t allow that as long as they are club funds. For the #BuyPrince Dube campaign funds, every single dollar will be accounted for and made public,” said Dube.

Highlanders remain the only club in the Premier Soccer League to religiously hold annual general meetings and publicly present financials to members, who are also given an opportunity to grill the leadership. The Chronicle