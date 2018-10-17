Bhutisi sponsors jazz duo

By Kundai Marunya

TP Jazz Band’s impressive performance at National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s (NGZ) First Friday event a couple of months ago has left the upcoming stars with their first recorded single and one more on the way, all thanks to local comedian Admire ‘Bhutisi’ Kuzhangaira.

Though this was the duo’s (Tafadzwa Katiyo and Perfect Mandidzidze’s) second time on stage, their impressive acoustic performance of a social commentary song “Mabhonzo” saw Bhutisi forking out money to fund their recording.

Katiyo said the group only came together last year.

“My first encounter with music was back in high school when a friend registered me to perform at a gospel revival without my knowledge.

“I was forced to honour the registration, and to my surprise, people were blown away.

“My first shot at singing professionally however was last year. A guy came by my neighbourhood and he played Oliver Mtukudzi’s “Neria” to me on his guitar. A week later I had sold my phone to buy a guitar which I had no idea how to play,” he narrates.

Katiyo’s cousin Perfect Mandidzidze was the first to master the instrument, thus the two joining forces with the former leading as a vocalist.

They then approached Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, for a chance to perform.

“Madzibaba was performing at Mhizha Bar in Budiriro. We approached him to perform while his band was resting and he agreed to give us a chance. The response at the show was overwhelming,” said Katiyo.

TP Jazz Band then played at NGZ where they met Bhutisi who readily assisted them.

“He enjoyed our song Mabhonzo. After our performance he approached us and offered his assistance in recording our music thus paying for Mabhonzo released two months back and Ndomuda to be released in November,” said Katiyo.

Bhutisi said his assistance was a way of promoting local art.

“When I was starting out I had assistance from different people. I’m just doing the same for those who are starting up.

“TP Jazz Band is very talented and I believe their music will take them far, and I’m willing to help them reach their full potential. The Herald