$400k golden handshake for ex-Gweru town clerk

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Former Gweru town clerk Mr Daniel Matawu is set to get a $400 000 golden handshake from his former paymaster as exit package and salary backpay.

Mr Matawu is set to receive $406 000 in terminal benefits and salary backdating to 2016 when he was illegally dismissed from work by former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The local authority gave Mr Matawu a salary backpay of $4 500 per month backdating to 2016 and gave him the same amount for the months that were left to complete his tenure which was due to expire in 2021.

Cumulatively, Mr Matawu will get a $406 000 once-off payment.

He will also get a vehicle, residential and commercial stands as part of the package.

Mr Matawu has also approached the Labour Court to nullify his salary reduction from $9 000 to $ 4 500.

If successful, cumulatively his salaries plus annual benefits amount to more than $216 000.

This means the local authority might have to pay him double the amount they have offered.

Gweru mayor councillor Josiah Makombe last week confirmed that Gweru City Council had resolved its long-standing impasse with Mr Matawu amicably and have agreed to buy out his contract and give him an exit package.

Mr Matawu served the local authority for 37 years.

Gweru City Council dismissed town clerk Mr Daniel Matawu after he was found guilty of 15 counts of gross incompetence, inefficiency in the performance of his work, substantial neglect of duty, conduct that is inconsistent with the fulfilment of his job by a tribunal set by the Gweru Commission.

Mr Matawu was facing 29 counts, but was exonerated of 14 others by the Board of Enquiry set by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to investigate the matter and deliberate on his fate before making recommendations to the Commission.

High Court Judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi ruled in March that Mr Matawu be reinstated as town clerk.

Justice Mathonsi nullified Mr Matawu’s suspension and his subsequent disciplinary hearing, which resulted in his dismissal, saying the appointment of the tribunal, which tried him, was illegal. The Herald