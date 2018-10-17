1 killed in drag racing crash

By Nqobile Tshili

One person died while five others were injured in Bulawayo when a motorist who was part of a street drag racing trio lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a pirating Honda Fit in Malindela suburb.

The accident occurred on Monday morning at the intersection of Belloc Avenue and Burns Drive.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said Joshua Dean Leza (28) was drag racing with his two friends who were not named when he lost control of a Toyota Aristo sedan and rammed into the Honda Fit which had five passengers.

“As a result one person died upon admission to Mater Dei Hospital while five others suffered various degrees of injuries. The accused has been arrested and would be charged with culpable homicide,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads as lives were needlessly being lost.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said on impact the Honda Fit rolled three times before landing on its side.

“It is said that the driver of the Toyota Aristo sedan was racing with two of his friends when the accident occurred. He lost control of the vehicle which was travelling at a high speed, hitting a stationary Honda Fit which was at an intersection resulting in it rolling three times before landing on its side,” he said.

Mr Peterson said the five injured people were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals.

He expressed concern over the trio’s reckless behaviour of drag racing on a busy city road.

Mr Peterson said it was saddening for the emergency department to attend and witness the loss of life due to accidents that could be avoided.

“What is it that they wanted to achieve besides what ended up happening? It does not make sense that they were racing in the city,” said Mr Peterson. The Chronicle