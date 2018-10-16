Zanu-PF Midlands dep chair dies in car crash

By Patrick Chitumba

Zanu-PF Midlands Province deputy chairperson and Central Committee member Godwin Shiri has died.

Shiri died after the party vehicle he was driving was involved in a head on collision with a bus at around 6PM near the Bata Shoe Company in Gweru yesterday.

Shiri was travelling with his wife and a worker.

They were going to their farm on the outskirts of Gweru when the accident occurred.

Zanu-PF Midlands Province chairperson Daniel MacKenzie Ncube said Shiri’s death was a loss to the province and the country.

“Yes, it is with deepest sadness that I confirm the passing of one of the strongest party supporters in the province and country at large.

“Cde Shiri died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a head on collision with a bus that was coming from Bulawayo headed for Gweru.

“Cde Shiri was driving to his farm towards Bulawayo when some stray donkeys walked onto the road.

“The bus driver and Cde Shiri thought of avoiding the donkeys at the same time before eventually colliding. Cde Shiri died on the spot,” said Ncube.

He said Mrs Shiri was referred to a Gweru hospital while the worker escaped unhurt.

Ncube said Shiri would be greatly missed by the party for the role he played to make the party strong.

“Cde Shiri was a war veteran. He was a Commissar in the National Youth League for a long time.

“He was elevated to the position of Central Committee member where he was deployed to be my deputy and was very much active in party programmes. We stand united as Midlands Province because of him and we will surely miss him. “

“I say rest in peace my brother. You fought a good fight,” said Ncube.

He said funeral arrangements are underway. The Chronicle