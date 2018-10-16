Uncle subjects niece (14) to 5-day rape ordeal

By Lisa Mangena

A 62-Year-Old man from Nkayi has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece, holding her hostage for five days before giving her herbs to prevent pregnancy.

A court heard how the accused — who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor — used protection but the condom burst.

He pleaded not guilty to rape before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mkandla. He was remanded in custody to today for commencement of trial.

Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa prosecuted.

Accused denied the charges stating that he did not rape the girl, instead he kept her at his home for five days because they were thatching one of his huts together.

On March 17, the court heard, the minor went to her uncle’s homestead.

“While we were thatching, uncle sent me to fetch some water and as I came back, he held me by the hand and dragged me to his bedroom. He pushed me on a mattress, undressed me and had sex with me,” said the minor.

She tried screaming but her uncle threatened her, saying that if she made any noise he would beat her up and disappear for good. After the incident they both proceeded to the hut and finished up thatching. “Uncle ordered me not to tell anyone.

He barred me from going home because he feared I would tell my mother about the incident,” said the minor.

On the fourth day while she was still at her uncle’s home, he gave her some herbs to chew. “He said the herbs would prevent me from getting pregnant.

“On the fifth day, the village head summoned my uncle and me to a meeting. At the meeting he told me that if they asked me anything I should not mention his name. After the meeting my mother suspected that I was pregnant and took me to a nearby hospital for some tests,” said the minor.

The court heard when she was called for a meeting by the village head, she did not disclose the matter. She however, revealed everything when she was being counselled by a nurse from the village. The Chronicle.