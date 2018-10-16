SA police intercept truck transporting illicit skin products

Authorities confiscated boxes full of dangerous products such as Betasol skin lotions and creams, Epiderm lotions and some illicit weight loss tablets.

Two people travelling into South Africa from Botswana were arrested for transporting illicit skin lightening products with a street value of R3 million, Limpopo police said on Monday.

Spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the truck driver sped away when flagged down for an inspection at the Groblesburg port of entry in Lephalale on Sunday. The truck had a Gauteng registration plate.

”The truck was located and retreated to the inspection point and searched,” Ngoepe said.

“During the search process, boxes of illicit creams were found concealed inside several heavy duty bags. The driver and his crew were immediately arrested.”

Police confiscated boxes full of dangerous products such as Betasol skin lotions and creams, Epiderm lotions and some illicit weight loss tablets.

The two arrested, aged 37 and 44, will soon appear in the Phalala magistrate’s court in Lephalale. – ANA