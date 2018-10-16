Mbo Mahocs dazzles in Harare

South Africa-based television actress Mbo Mahocs had heads turning in Harare with her yellow outfit when she co-hosted at the sold-out Janet Manyowa album launch at the Celebration Centre over the weekend.

The dress was courtesy of Posh Zimbabwe, a top boutique run by Harare-based businesswoman Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele.

The clothing shop, which has become every woman of substance’s go to boutique, has dressed the likes of South Africa television personality Khanyi Mbau, Sandra Ndebele, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe chairperson Sibusisiwe Dube-Muleya and radio personality MisRed among many other celebrities.

Known for her style whenever she is in front of the camera, Mbo Mahocs was joined on stage by Star FM radio personalities Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG) and Napoleon Nyanhi.

The yellow outfit called a Buttercup Dress according to Mbo Mahocs who is back in South Africa, was a gift from Ndebele.

She said she instantly fell in love with the dress when she tried it on as it made her feel graceful and confident. This also applied when she was on stage.

“I was dressed by Noma and the outfit spoke for itself as I felt graceful, confident, magnified and dignified. When I’m dressed elegantly and feel comfortable, it boosts my confidence which really helps me when I’m on stage. I was really humbled by her (Noma) for dressing me,” said Mbo Mahocs.

The TV personality, who rose to fame recently after featuring on SA soapie Scandal!, said she would look for another event to rock that dress.

“The dress is very beautiful and I can’t stop raving about it. Normally, we wear dresses once and that’s it, but this one, I’ll look for an event to rock it again, it’s just that beautiful.”

Turning to the Harare event, Mbo Mahocs said the album launch spoke to her heart.

“This event was different from the ones I’ve been an MC at as it was a bit personal for me.

“As a Christian, I relate to the title of the album Grateful, as there are things that I’ve wished and prayed for from God and I’ve seen being fulfilled time and time again,” said Mahocs. The Chronicle.