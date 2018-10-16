Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Man attempts to strangle wife in alimony row

By Shamiso Dzingire

A Harare man allegedly attempted to strangle his wife in the presence of a police officer after she reported him for defaulting on child support.

File picture of Harare Magistrates Court
File picture of Harare Magistrates Court

Edzai Nyamutawatawa, 45, of Madokero suburb allegedly grabbed his wife Debra Anna Mandizha, 36, by the neck and strangled her as they drove to court following his arrest.

As Nyamutawatawa was strangling her, he reportedly shouted “Kusiri kufa ndekupi? Ndofa newe” roughly translated “I am as good as dead? I’ll die with you.”

Nyamutawatawa had reportedly failed to keep up payment for his four minor children.

Yesterday, Nyamutawatawa appeared before Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing one count of attempted murder.

Mugwagwa remanded him in custody and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court as he is facing a third schedule offence.

Prosecutor Shepherd Makonde said on October 22 last year, Nyamutawatawa was ordered to pay $160 maintenance in respect of his four minor children.

Makonde told the court that from October 2017, Nyamutawatawa defaulted paying maintenance, accruing arrears of $1 120 as at April this year. DailyNews

