Magacha’s wife files for divorce

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Gospel musician Sabastian Magacha’s six-year marriage is on the rocks after his wife filed for divorce citing loss of love and affection.

Magacha’s wife, Nomsah, wants termination of the marriage, saying the marriage was now beyond restoration.

The couple separated for a year before Mrs Magacha, through her lawyers Madotsa & Partners, filed for divorce.

In her declaration forming the basis of the divorce, Mrs Magacha said she had lost love for the musician and divorce was imminent.

“The marriage between plaintiff and defendant has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that it can no longer be restored to a normal marriage relationship.

“In particular, the parties have not been living together as husband and wife for one year now and consequently, have lost love and affection for each other,” read the plaintiff’s declaration.

The two were married under the Marriages Act Chapter 5:11 on May 25, 2012. They have no children.

According to the declaration, the couple did not acquire any valuable property, hence no property sharing issues will arise in the case.

The union was solemnised at a glittering ceremony at Bliss Gardens in Harare. The wedding attracted prominent figures such as MDC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, Apostolic Faith Mission president Dr Aspher Madziyire, musicians Tembalami Kwenda, Mudiwa Mutandwa and Marble Madondo.

Magacha is yet to respond to the summons. A number of Zimbabwean musicians and other celebrities’ marriages are shaky, with divorce proceedings pending before the High Court.

Last week Plaxedes Joka (popularly known as Plaxedes Wenyika) approached the High Court seeking termination of her marriage to local businessman Dr Mike Joka.

Recently, former Big Brother Africa contestant Pokello Nare was also taken to the High Court by her husband Elikem Kumordzie, who is seeking a decree of divorce. The Herald