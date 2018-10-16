Maforty promises to crack ribs at one-man show

By Tonderai Zvimba

Stand-up comedian Dumisani ‘Maforty’ Ndlovu has promised to crack ribs when he hosts his second one-man show titled ‘Press Conference’ at the Bulawayo Theatre next Saturday.

The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards winner said this one-man show would be one of its kind. It will have a roast session with Maforty taking shots from Ntando Van Moyo and C’khanyiso Dat Guy.

“People should come and witness the new material I have. I’ll also explore various societal issues,” said Maforty.

Explaining the ‘Press Conference’ concept, the comedian said: “The name Press Conference was inspired by the press conferences that happened pre and post elections in Zimbabwe. It’s an ordinary-Zimbabwean’s way of saying ‘now listen to us’ in response to politicians.”

2018 has definitely been a great year for the comedian who has won awards, performed at two comedy nights and two festivals in two cities among other achievements.

“After the one man show, I want to go to South Africa and do a couple of shows that side as well as in Victoria Falls and Harare,” said the comedian. The Chronicle.