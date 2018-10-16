I’ll save Dynamos: Chigowe

By Godknows Matarutse

Dynamos interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe has assured the team’s followers he will steer the fast-fading Harare giants to safety following a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premiership match on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys rallied from behind to dispatch Makepekepe and move out of the relegation zone with second half substitutes Kingston Nkhatha and Valentine Kadonzvo overturning a Joel Ngodzo first half strike.

The win was what Dynamos needed most as they continue their quest for survival following a difficult season which cost coach Lloyd Mutasa his job his last month.

With the win, the Glamour Boys jumped four places up the ladder to 11th on the log table with 34 points from 29 matches.

And with five matches left before the season concludes, Chigowe knows there is still a lot to be done but is confident he has what it takes to keep the record Zimbabwe champions afloat.

DeMbare still have to play Black Rhinos (h), Herentals (a), Triangle United (h), Mutare City Rovers (h), and Nichrut FC (a).

“Probably, we might not talk of the championship per-se but I think I’m the man for the job to save the team from relegation,” Chigowe, who has since become a darling with the club’s fans, said.

Chigowe, who is famed for producing several players from the junior ranks, is aware of the need to keep their heads down in the final stretch.

“Every game is going to be like a cup final like this one,” he said.

“We are not underestimating anyone; we will give it all we have to collect maximum points in our next assignments.

“I hope after the third and fourth game, the nation will be happy….

“So I believe going forward, there must be a choir that will be singing praises for the boys’ heroic acts but there is a lot of work that still has to be done.”

In their next match, Dynamos face a stubborn Black Rhinos, whose coach Herbert Maruwa has since sent warning shots that the Harare giants should not expect any favours from the army side.

“I cannot take anything away from Dynamos, they made me to be what I’m today,” Maruwa said following his side’s 1-1 draw with Harare City at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

“But at the same time, I also want to thank Black Rhinos for giving me the platform. My bread is now being buttered at Rhinos and I will be desperate to ensure they are happy.”

Maruwa used to be part of the Dynamos technical team setup during Kalisto Pasuwa’s reign when the club won four straight titles between 2011 and 2014. DailyNews

Weekend fixtures:

Mutare City v Yadah, ZPC Kariba v CAPS United, Highlanders v Bulawayo City, Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chapungu, Shabanie Mine v Harare City, Nichrut v FC Platinum, Dynamos v Black Rhinos, Triangle United v Herentals, Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs