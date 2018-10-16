Crooger features big names on new album

By Kundai Marunya

As he continues to make inroads towards claiming his seat among the hip hop music greats in the country, Crooger (real name Nyasha Gurure) roped in big names in the genre on his new album “Shumba Dzinoruma” released last week.

The 22 track album features celebrated rappers including Jnr Brown, Briss Mbada, Maskiri and Ti Gonz. It also has voices of celebrated musicians including Diamond Boys, Nox Guni, Leonard Mapfumo and Cindy Munyavi.

Crooger said he pumped in close to R50 000 in production.

“I’ve been working on the album since last year engaging different artists and producers so as to produce the best quality possible.

“I invested close to R50 000 recording at different studios in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” said Crooger.

On the album, his second, the rapper worked with different producers including Oskid, Angeo Pablo and GT Beats.

Crooger said all tracks are themed in line with the album title.

“There is a shumba element in all songs. I chose to identify with my totem Shumba Nyamuzihwa as a way of inspiring young people to be proud of where they come from,” he said.

The rapper has been releasing singles ahead of the album, all of which have been doing very well. His video, “Joy” which features Stunner has over 20 000 hits on YouTube while “Muteuro” released in Junje has over 24 000 views.The Herald.