Chimedza believes in national team

By Allen Khumalo

Former Warriors’ defender Cephas Chimedza believes the national team has enough arsenal to qualify for the African Cup of Nations tournament that will be staged in Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe tops Group G with seven points following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who are tied on four points with Congo Brazzaville. Liberia are at the bottom of the group with just one point.

The top two teams from the group will go through to the 2019 Afcon finals.

In a Twitter post, Chimedza said under the guidance of coach Sunday Chidzambwa, the Warriors’ players have found a way of delivering good results and a place at the continental showpiece is becoming certain.

“This group of Warriors has found a way to grind out results. They have been together for a while now and with certain inclusions I see them qualifying.

Not to mention they have a coach who knows the African terrain. I believe,” said Chimedza.

The former defender called on Zimbabweans to rally behind the team in tonight’s fixture at the National Sports Stadium.

Chimedza said facing DRC today will not be easy as they are aiming to make up for their loss.

“It will come to game management. Do we go for a draw knowing it will be good for us or we go for a win against a wounded enemy? I trust Mhofu, we will get a favourable result,” he said.

After the back-to-back fixtures against the DRC, the Warriors will travel to Monrovia to face Liberia later on November 16 before wrapping up their Afcon qualifying campaign with a home date against Congo on March 22, 2019.

The Warriors are hoping to make their fourth trip to the continent’s biggest football tournament following a dismal showing in 2017 where they failed to go past the group stage after a tough draw against Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria. The Chronicle.