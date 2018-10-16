Ammara ecstatic about AFRIMMA award

By Vongai Mbara

Songbird Ammara Brown, who scooped the Best Female Artiste (Southern Africa) Award at the fifth edition of the African Muzic Magazine Awards, (AFRIMMA) that were held in Texas last week is on cloud nine.

Ammara, who competed against some household names in the region, among them Shekinah, Babes Wodumo, Mampi, Cleo Ice Queen and Busiswa said she was caught by surprise when she won.

“When I saw I was nominated amongst incredible female powerhouses in the region like Busiswa and Babes Wodumo, I honestly did not know who would take it home. Least of all me, it just was not one I was expecting yet. But as always, God’s plans are greater,” said Ammara.

Ammara was the only Zimbabwean artiste to win among familiar names like Davido, Wizkid and Yemi Alade.

Other local musicians who were nominated for different awards are Ex-Q, Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Shashl_ and Brian Soko.

Ammara, who is working on her Ammartia Ignite tour, thanked her fans for voting as well as AFRIMMA for recognising her talent.

“I just know that I am extremely grateful for this and surprised. Thank you so much to every single one of you who voted.

‘‘You have my heart and thank you too, AFRIMMA, for shining a light on me this year. Here’s to ever growing,” she said.

Ammara added that this award will motivate her to continue working hard as one of the biggest female musician in the region.

“It sets the tone perfectly for my goals over the next 18 months. I have won the award, but now I am more determined than ever to earn and take my place as the biggest female musician in the Southern African region,” said Ammara.

Below is the full list of AFRIMMA 2018 winners

Best Male West Africa

Davido – Nigeria

Best Female West Africa

Yemi Alade – Nigeria

Best Male East Africa

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Best Female East Africa

Sheebah Karungi – Uganda

Best Male Central Africa

Fally Ipupa – Congo

Best Female Central Africa

Daphne – Cameroon

Best Male Southern Africa

Nasty C – South Africa

Best Female Southern Africa

Ammara Brown – Zimbabwe

Best Male North Africa

Ihab Amir – Morroco

Best Female North Africa

Souhila Ben Lachhab – Algeria

Best African Group

Toofan – Togo

The Herald.