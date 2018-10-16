26 injured in Zupco buses head on collision

By Whinsley Masara

Twenty six people were injured when two Zupco buses were involved in a head-on collision at the 91KM peg along the Binga-Cross Dete Road.

The injured were rushed to Binga District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The incident occurred at around 1PM last Friday at the Siachilaba Bridge.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm we received a report of a road accident that occurred at the 91KM peg along Binga-Cross Dete Road on Friday afternoon.

“The first party, Tanaka Nyeka, was driving towards Binga with 28 passengers on board and failed to give way to oncoming traffic.

Upon approaching the bridge, he failed to give way to oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision with the second party, Abel Ncube, who was proceeding to Bulawayo with 22 passengers on board,” she said.

Chief Insp Makonese said the injured were ferried to Binga District Hospital for treatment.

“The accident occurred at a narrow bridge that allows only one vehicle to pass at a time and both buses sustained extensive frontal damages. The first party, Nyeka is being charged for negligent driving,” she said.

Meanwhile, six Zanu-PF members were injured when a Ford Ranger they were travelling in plunged into a river at Gampinya Bridge in Tsheli area, Nkayi.

Chief Insp Makonese said 15 people were in the vehicle.

The accident occurred at the 30KM peg along the Gwelutshena – Gokwe road at around 7PM on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Nkayi District Hospital but later transferred to Silobela District Hospital in the Midlands province.

The party members were coming from a party meeting in Gwelutshena.

Nkayi District Administrator Mrs Matildah Mlotshwa said upon approaching the narrow bridge, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river.

She said all the passengers were Zanu-PF members who were coming from a party meeting. “We warn members of the public to exercise caution especially when driving at night and avoid overloading as they risk lives,” she said. The Chronicle.