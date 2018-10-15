Warriors hailed for ‘giant killing act’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIFA and former national team players have hailed the Warriors’ giant killing act in the Total African Nations Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa on Saturday night and called on the nation to throng the National Sports Stadium tomorrow to finish off the Central Africans.

A goal in each half by Ronald Pfumbidzai in the 21st minute and skipper Knowledge Musona in the 69th minute earned a 1-2 victory for the Warriors on the artificial turf Complexe Omnisports de Stade Martyrsfortress to maintain their unbeaten run in Group G and open a three-point gap at the top of the group.

“We are so excited as Zimbabwe to have come out unscathed in the jungles of the Central African nation. We have always believed in these guys, they are soldiers who listen to their commander, who is the Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa, and we are now more than confident that they will finish off the job on Tuesday,” said Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda.

He called on the nation to come in their numbers to rally the boys, who many believe could be Zimbabwe’s golden generation, as they seek to fortify their fourth appearance at the continental finals.

“Let us make our way to the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday and cheer the guys on. We remain confident that they will pull off another win,” said Sibanda.

Former national team captain Ephraim Chawanda and Joel Luphahla also congratulated the boys.

“Proud moments in our football, congratulations to our coaches and boys for a job well done,” wrote Chawanda on his Facebook wall.

Luphahla also took to Facebook to express his joy at the Warriors’ victory, saying he will be heading to Harare to cheer the team on.

“Well done to the Warriors, what a performance away from home. Such games qualify the team for Afcon. I will be travelling to cheer the boys on,” wrote Luphahla.

The only blemish to the Warriors’ successful hunt was the 74th minute sending off of skipper Musona after he picked up his second yellow card of the night, ruling him out of tomorrow evening’s encounter. The Chronicle

Group G Log

P W D L GD Pts

Zimbabwe 3 2 1 0 4 7

DR Congo 3 1 1 1 1 4

Congo 3 1 1 1 0 4

Liberia 3 0 1 2 -5 1