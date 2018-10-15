Tapela wins Zifa Southern Region chairmanship

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders secretary-general Andrew Tapela is the new Zifa Southern Region chairman after beating incumbent Musa Mandaza by 20 votes to seven in elections held yesterday.

Also falling by the wayside with Mandaza was Tumediso Mokoena Ndlovu, who also got seven votes, as he sought another mandate to be part of the regional leadership.

Mehluli Thebe of Hwange polled 25 votes, Bulawayo City manager Tizirayi Luphahla got a vote less than Thebe, former ZRP Bulawayo chairman and senior commander in the ZRP Fiso Siziba got 23 votes, the same as Bryton Malandule to complete the six-member team that also has Gaylord Madhunguza, who was retained as vice-chairman uncontested.

“We have a job on our hands that must be done. At the end of the day each team needs to play for something and we will push for that. We will also capacitate our clubs by conducting courses and over and above that we are going to have a strategic plan where we will set certain deliverables so that come 2022, we will look at what we have done not what we should have done or should do,” said Tapela soon after the announcement of results yesterday.

In the Northern Region, incumbent Willard Manyengavana and his deputy Takawira Kweza shrugged off the challenges of retired referee Brighton Mudzamiri and Douglas Chitongo respectively.

There were no elections in the Eastern and Central Regions after incumbents were nominated unchallenged.

Davison Muchena is the Eastern Region boss, while Stanley Chapeta is in charge of the Central Region. The Chronicle