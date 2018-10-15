Rapist jailed for 30 years

A 22-year-old Shurugwi man was recently jailed for 30 years for raping three minors. Chengetai Gova appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa last week facing three counts of rape.

He pleaded guilty to the charges saying he committed the offences under a spell (umuti/muti) cast on him by his uncle.

“I blame my uncle who is using muti on me to grow his business,” said Gova. “Because of him, girls don’t even want to fall in love with me.”

Mrs Msipa convicted him and sentenced him to 30 years before suspending five years on condition of good behaviour. He will serve and effective 25 years in jail.

In passing the sentence, Mrs Msipa said the accused pre-planned the rape.

“According to the law, if one commits a crime for the first time he or she is not usually given custodial sentence, however, in this situation you turned out to be a notorious rapist after you failed to respect the rights of the girls,” she said.

“You are hereby sentenced to 30 years of which five years are suspended on condition of good behaviour.”

It was the State case that, on September 10, around 2pm the first complainant was going to school in the company of her classmates when Gova emerged from the bush, grabbed her and disappeared with her into the bush.

The court heard that the complainant screamed, but Gova covered her mouth and raped her once.

On October 5, Gova raped two girls aged eight and 10 after way laying them and raped them once each using the same modus operandi

All cases were reported to the police leading to Gova’s arrest.

Mr Kelvin Guveya appeared for the State. The Herald