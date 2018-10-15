Police arrest ‘dream wedding’ killers

By Whinsley Masara

Police have arrested two suspects for allegedly killing a man who was walking home with his fiancé at night in Esigodini.

The suspects allegedly killed Nkosi Ndlela (26) last week after he tried to protect his fiancé from being indecently assaulted by the suspects.

The third suspect is still at large.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said arrests had been made but he could not give more details for fear of jeopardising investigations.

The suspects allegedly struck Ndlela on the thigh with an axe and stoned him, leaving him for dead and he died on admission to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The attack occurred on Thursday at around 8PM as the couple was walking from the bus stop where Ndlela had waited for his fiancé as she was coming home from work.

When they met the suspects on their way home, the gold panners allegedly started proposing and fondling her and Ndlela was killed while trying to protect her.

Ndlela’s sudden death put an end to the couple’s dream wedding that was set for December.

His fiancé’s brother, Mr McKenzie Mlauzi, was also stabbed a few hours later and is battling for life at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after tipping off police on the whereabouts of the suspects.

Umzingwane Member of Parliament Brigadier General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“I am reliably informed that suspects were picked up on Friday and some arrests have been made although I can’t divulge much details as this may jeopardise police investigations,” he said.

“This is what people want to see as this will surely bring an end to the killings in the area. When gangsters see that security forces are there to bring criminals to book, we will see a reduction in crime.”

The MP also commended police for arresting gold baron, Baron Dube who allegedly shot and killed a man two weeks ago.

Dube’s has since appeared in court and has applied for bail at the High Court.

“Surely if police continue to work this hard, sanity will soon prevail in Esigodini, a place which has of late, turned into a war zone.

“Residents are more than happy about the swift action by police because this increases their trust. It is the police’s mandate to safeguard human life and people feel safer when they see them fulfilling their duties,” he said. The Chronicle