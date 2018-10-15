Manyowa album launch sold out

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

It was a night to remember on Saturday, for Christians and gospel lovers, as prolific songstress Janet Manyowa held a successful album launch and DVD recording at Celebration Centre in Harare.

The 11 track album dubbed Grateful saw some of the local and international gospel greats performing at the fully packed auditorium which had an overflow crowd.

Some of the high profile artistes who performed include South Africa’s gospel couple Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha, Dr Tumi, United States based singer Shingisai Suluma, Pastor G, Tembalami, Shower Power, Celebration Choir and Call to Worship.

According to the organisers of the event tickets for the show were sold out last Thursday and on the day some were people turned away at the door.

The event which ran under the theme, “Grateful Hearts — Lifted Hands”, saw Star FM radio personality Kudzai Violet Gwara affectionately known as KVG, television star Mbo Mahocs (real name Mbonisi Mahonondo) of popular South African soap Scandal and former radio presenter Napoleon Nyanhi (Napster) as directors of ceremony.

Not to be left out, was Bulawayo up-and-coming comedian and singer Nceku who left everyone in stitches during the music interludes as he put up a scintillating performance with his Christian jokes.

Globe trotter musician Tembalami dished out crowd’s favourite tunes from his recent albums.

Pastor G had his share of the cake too as he managed to wow the crowds with songs from his upcoming album Victory 1911 before South African Ntokozo Mbambo and hubby Nqubeko Mbatha were on stage.

Mbambo warmed the stage for ‘lady of the moment’ Manyowa who had a marvellous grand entrance clad in a white designer garment which spread throughout the stage.

Upon seeing Manyowa, the packed auditorium could not help but scream for her as she belted out tunes from the album which include Nothing and Tomutenda Nei among others.

Suddenly she disappeared off the stage and minutes later returned in another outfit as she started telling the crowd a little story.

Little did the crowd know, it was a stunt to introduce a song and her duet with Shingisai Suluma, called Muchengeti.

The crowd sang along and were treated to Suluma’s song, Tenda Mwari, leaving them in awe and proving that she was still in the game.

Manyowa also performed a worship song, NdiMwari which she said was written by her husband Munyaradzi.

She was also joined on stage by Mbambo and Mbatha before she left the stage for local 90s popular accapella group Shower Power.

The group rekindled their romance with fans as they performed, Jesu Anondidisisa and Tsime Reropa.

South Africa gospel icon, Dr Tumi was the icing on the cake as the crowd couldn’t control themselves, screaming, ululating and shouting his name as he was introduced on stage.

He performed songs which include, Reign In My Life and There Is No Other Name as he managed to sail his pace flawlessly, singing together with the crowd.

However, Manyowa also took the opportunity to release her new video of Tomutenda song

In an interview backstage Manyowa said she was shocked and excited at the same time.

“This is unbelievable. We underestimated this. I was surprised when I heard on Thursday that all the tickets were sold out, and today hearing again that there is also a huge crowd outside, it touched my heart,” she said.

She said she was going to identify a local orphanage, where she will donate some of the proceeds. The Chronicle