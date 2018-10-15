Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Man 'stones' brother to death for refusing to accompany him into town

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 20 year old Gwanda man stoned his elder brother to death for refusing to accompany him to the town’s central business district (CBD.)

File picture of Gwanda
Londani Sibanda of Copthal Block in Colleen Bawn area was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Nomagugu Ncube facing allegations of murdering 26-year-old Sandiso Sibanda.

Londani was remanded in custody to October 25.

Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said Londani attacked his brother on October 3 and he died five days later while admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“Londani was at home with his brother Sandiso Sibanda on October 3 and he asked him to accompany him to the Gwanda CBD to run some errands.

Sandiso refused and a misunderstanding ensued between them.

“Londani retrieved a stone and struck his brother on the head several times leaving him severely injured before fleeing from the scene. Sandiso was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where he died on 8 October. The matter was reported to the police and Londani was arrested on the following day,” said Mr Mafudze. The Chronicle

