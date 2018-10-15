Kuda Musasiwa and wife welcome baby girl

Outspoken Zimbabwean rapper, producer and vlogger Kuda Musasiwa a.k.a Begotten Sun last week celebrated the birth of his child, Danai Omuhle Chidochemoyo Musasiwa.

On Tuesday his wife Nomaliso gave birth at the Prospect Palms Maternity Hospital in Harare and Musasiwa beaming with pride shared several pictures of the moment on social media.

Known for his brutally honest #TeaTime videos on Facebook, Kuda made waves on the political scene as the campaign manager for losing independent candidate for Mt Pleasant, Fadzayi Mahere.

Little wonder Mahere was on hand to also welcome the new arrival in the Musasiwa household.

Musasiwa first burst to prominence when he was living in the UK and releasing rap music as Begotten Sun. The multi-talented producer was also involved in the hilarious Blaz TV that took Zimbabwe by storm, producing skits tackling political and social issues both at home and in the diaspora.