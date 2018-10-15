Fine for beating up lover

By Yemurai Ushamba

A cheating man has been fined $100 for assaulting his live-in girlfriend after she reprimanded him for bringing another girlfriend in their home.

The cheating man says he has three girlfriends.

A court heard that Freedom Phiri (23) of Tshabalala suburb brought one of his girlfriends to the same house that he shares with his girlfriend Melda Sibanda (26).

When the woman confronted him, he assaulted her and was arrested.

Phiri pleaded guilty to assault charges before Western Commonage Mr Lungile Ncube.

“I have three girlfriends but I love Melda more than the rest of them. The reason why we argued is because I brought my other girlfriend Precious at home in her presence,” he said.

When asked why he brought another girlfriend in the same house he stays with his girlfriend, Phiri did not answer.

Magistrate Ncube fined him $100 or 90 days in prison.

Prosecutor, Mr Kenneth Shava said on Wednesday last week at around 1PM, Phiri and Sibanda had a misunderstanding after he brought another woman home during her presence.

“He poured beer on her face and assaulted her using his hands on the cheek,” he said.

The court heard that Sibanda did not seek medical attention as she did not suffer any injuries. The Chronicle