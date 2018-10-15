Alleged ‘wife killer’ hangs himself

By Whinsley Masara and Andile Tshuma

An injiva from Plumtree committed suicide by hanging from the roof of his bedroom after being linked to the death of his wife in South Africa.

The incident occurred shortly after Pennius Ncube’s arrival from his base in South Africa.

Ncube (34) of Jutshume village Maitengwe under Chief Madlambuzi arrived at his rural home on Wednesday afternoon without his wife who is alleged to have died under suspicious circumstances in the neighbouring country.

When confronted about his wife’s death, he allegedly killed himself.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a case of sudden death by hanging of a 34-year-old man which occurred in Jutshume area, in Plumtree,” he said.

A family member, who declined to be named, said Ncube asked for a paper and a pen, apparently to leave a suicide note but seemingly decided against writing one.

“At around 8PM on Wednesday, Ncube visited his uncle, Mr Tshuma at his homestead, which is situated about 200 metres away from his home.

“While there, Mr Tshuma confronted the now deceased about the whereabouts of his wife, Fortunate Nkomo, after claims he had killed her in South Africa,” said the relative.

“Ncube told his uncle that he had left her alive and well in South Africa. Mr Tshuma insisted that Ncube’s wife’s family had confirmed her death. The two resolved to discuss the matter the following morning in the presence of elders.”

The source said Ncube asked for a candle, matches, a pen and a piece of paper before he left his uncle’s home at around 8PM.

“After his departure from Mr Tshuma’s homestead, Ncube proceeded to his aunt, Flora Tshuma’s home located in the same village to inform her about his return from South Africa. They also agreed that they would talk about the matter surrounding his wife’s death,” said the source.

On his way back to his homestead, Mr Tshuma passed by his nephew’s home and discovered that the candle was still burning in his bedroom prompting him to pass through to investigate.

“After knocking on the door, Mr Tshuma did not get any response. He peeped through the window and spotted his nephew hanging from the roof trusses with a rope around his neck,” said the source.

He informed other villagers and the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

Ncube did not leave a suicide note.

However, villagers suspect that Ncube could have panicked and committed suicide after realising that people were now aware of his wife’s alleged murder. The Chronicle