‘Zimra not demanding USD for duty’

By Africa Moyo

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is not charging duty in foreign currency, neither is it considering going that route, an official has said, adding that any such move would need Government’s approval before adoption.

This was said last week by the executive assistant to the Authority’s Commissioner General, Mr John Chakasikwa, in emailed responses.

Mr Chakasikwa refuted allegations being circulated on social media that Zimra is demanding, or working towards collecting duty in foreign currency.

“Please note that the said social media speculation has also come to our attention and it remains just that — speculation,” said Mr Chakasikwa.

“As you may be aware, any such change in the currency in which duty should be collected is a policy matter.

“As such, if there was any policy change in that regard, the Ministry of Finance (and Economic Development) would announce publicly and it would be followed by necessary legislative changes before Zimra as revenue administrators implement.”

Meanwhile, Zimra Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani said they are upgrading the Asycuda World System to ensure efficiency when clearing goods at border posts.

“We have had problems with our Asycuda system and we are currently rolling out a robust Asycuda upgrade programme and I think our clearing agents have started giving us feedback that things are actually much better than they were since the crash of the system last year,” said Ms Mazani.

Asycuda provides e-service platforms that enables one to prepare and process their documents from wherever they are.

Ms Mazani believes the platform will make it easier for imports to bring in their equipment, especially once Zimra rolls out all the specifications available on the latest Asycuda platform.

The Asycuda World system crashed on December 13 last year, resulting in huge delays to clear cargo at the Beitbridge Border post. The Sunday Mail