There is enough sugar – ZSA

By Caroline Chiimba

The Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) has reassured members of the public that the country has enough sugar to meet their consumption needs.

While urging consumers to purchase sugar from formally registered wholesalers and retailers at recommended prices, ZSA also warned players in the sugar trade to behave responsibly as there were no shortages of sugar in the country.

In a statement, the association’s chairperson Muchadeyi Masunda said they had noticed an abnormal surge in the demand for sugar throughout the country, particularly in the main urban centres as a consequence of speculative activities by some traders.

“We wish to assure all our valued customers and stakeholders that the Zimbabwe Sugar Industry has sufficient stocks to meet the national requirements for both industrial and household grades of sugar to the next season. The Zimbabwe Sugar Industry will continue to deliver sugar nationwide on the basis of normal demand levels,” said Masunda. Daily News.