Rahman’s South African fate sealed

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Warrior’s assistant coach Rahman Gumbo’s short flirtation in the South African National First Division League with Witbank Spurs has officially ended after the club on Wednesday unveiled their new head coach Sammy Troughton.

Gumbo joined the ambitious Emalahleni based side at the beginning of the season and penned a one year deal but the club sent him on special leave after five games when results seemed not to come as expected as they had registered just a single win in those games.

“Witbank Spurs would like to confirm that we officially parted ways with our head coach Rahman Gumbo. We wish him all the best in his future aspirations,” the club posted on its official Facebook account.

However, after parting ways with the multination championship winning Highlanders legend, Witbank Spurs have still failed to register any win and now find themselves sitting on position 14 on the 16 team table with just four points, 10 behind early pacesetters TS Sporting.

On Wednesday, Troughton, a Northen Ireland national, came on board on a two-year deal.

“Witbank Spurs FC have completed the acquisition of Northern Ireland born coach, Mr Sammy Troughton, as there new head coach on a two-year deal.

“The former Uthongathi and Stellenbosch head coach takes over the reins from Mr Vusi Mkhatshwa, who will assist him alongside Mr Tshepo Ntia .

“We wish the coach all the success at our club and we will leave no stone unturned to make sure we climb up the log,” wrote the club which is also home to Warriors second choice goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, former Highlanders players Cleopas Dube and King Nadolo as well as the Mubayiwa twins Patrick and Peter. The Chronicle.