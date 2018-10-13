By Abigail Mawonde

Government has, with immediate effect, dismissed the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board after its tenure lapsed in June.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza confirmed the development in a statement yesterday.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has dissolved the NSSA board of directors with immediate effect, a board that had served its statutory three-year tenure ending 30 June 2018,” she said.

“The tenure of the board had been extended to date, pending appointment of a new board.”

Minister Nzenza said NSSA now required a new board.

“In line with His Excellency the President’s 2030 vision for an upper middle economy, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is expected to work closely with NSSA to ensure rapid growth in the value and enhanced benefits to the subscribing pensioners,” she said.

“In that respect, NSSA now needs a new board that will work towards the growth and achievement of the new mandate within the given timeframes.

“After following due processes, a new board will be announced to ensure continuous implementation to the NSSA Act [Chapter 17:04]. May I take this opportunity to thank the outgoing board for the work that they rendered to NSSA during their tenure.”

Mrs Daphne Tomana was the acting NSSA board chair following the sacking of Mr Robin Vela in March this year. Mr Hashmon Matemera, Mr Sijabiliso Biyam, Ms Nester Mukwena, Mr Eria Phiri, Ms Jemima Mateko and Mr Richard Gundai were the other board members. The Herald