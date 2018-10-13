Mine murder. . . 11 miners arrested

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gang of eleven miners have been arrested for killing a man in a mine claim conflict in Vhovha, Gwanda.

The gang, whose members come from Mberengwa, Masvingo, Gokwe and Gwanda, were armed with logs, machetes, axes and stones when they attacked Ndodana Ncube at Mascot Mine on Monday.

Samson Chihombodo (35), Tererai Guri (32), Tinomuvonga Zhou (31), Melusi Dube (29), Tinashe Mutasa (23), Tinashe Muengedzwo (28), Praise Gondwe (25), Joseph Tshuma (31), Learnmore Makonese (24), Comfort Ncube (30) and Prosper Nyoni (25) were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda provincial magistrate, Mr Maphios Ncube, facing murder charges.

They were all remanded in custody to October 24.

Prosecuting, Miss Keneiloe Nare said the gang attacked Ncube on October 8 at around 8AM.

“The accused persons who are all gold panners at Vhovha Mine teamed up and went to Mascot Mine while armed with logs, machetes, axes and stones in search of Ndodana Ncube and his workmates over an outstanding tribal conflict.

“Upon arrival at Mascot Mine, the gang didn’t find anyone as Ncube and his workmates had fled into the bushes. The gang pursued Ncube and his workmates.

“They attacked him with the weapons and he died on the spot. The matter was reported to the police who carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the 11 men,’’ said Miss Nare.

The gang also left several of Ncube’s workmates severely injured during the attack. Two of the victims are admitted to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital, three others were referred to Mpilo Hospital while several others were treated and discharged.

In separate interviews, two victims who are admitted to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital said the altercation was a result of a tribal conflict over who should operate from Vhovha mine. The Chronicle.