50 cent offers Khabib ‘$2 million cash’ to sign with Bellator: ‘Send me location’

By Lewis Mckeever

In case you hadn’t heard, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $2 million fight purse has been withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his controversial post-fight antics at UFC 229.

After submitting bitter rival Conor McGregor in the fourth round of the main event, Nurmagomedov scaled the Octagon fence and charged at SBG Ireland’s Dillon Danis, who was reportedly partying with a concussion shortly after the attack. Bedlam ensued, as team McGregor and team Khabib came to blows inside the Octagon in one of the most chaotic post-fight scenes in the promotion’s history.

Nurmagomedov has threatened to leave the UFC if head president Dana White fires his teammate and friend Zubaira Tukhugov, who landed several punches on Conor McGregor during the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

Looking to capitalize on the situation, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has offered Nurmagomedov ‘$2 million cash’ to join Bellator MMA.

Jackson, who started working with Bellator earlier this year, posted the offer on Instagram.

It’s highly unlikely that Nurmagomedov would give up his UFC lightweight title and jump ship to Bellator, but the Dagestani has put MMA’s premiere promotion in an interesting predicament.

