15 billed for Dreamstar finals

By Keith Mlauzi

There shall be gnashing of teeth today at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) as 15 finalists from different provinces will take to the stage to compete for the Dreamstar trophy and a prize money of $3 000.

Forget all the drama and exceptional talent showcases you might have seen from shows like America’s Got Talent because Dreamstar is billed to unveil Zimbabwe’s finest talent.

The talent search began in February with the Dreamstar team taking the programme to tertiary institutions around the country.

“We’re done with the search and are ready to show the world the talents hidden in this country,” said Tinashe Kitchen, Dreamstar’s spokesperson.

This year’s edition is set to be different from the previous ones as there are dancers and magicians who will be competing as finalists.

“This year we have diverse talent as for the first time, we have dancers and a magician in the finals. It’s not going to be an easy feat for all the contestants,” said Kitchen.

The first runner up will walk away with $1 500 while the third placed will get $750.

Winners of the previous editions of Dreamstar have made their way into the mainstream entertainment industry with Nyasha David, a 2016 finalist who has been touring the world crediting Dreamstar for his success.

“I am who I am because of Dreamstar Zimbabwe. All the world tours I have embarked on have been possible because of my participation on Dreamstar. This was really a stepping stone for my career,” said David.

The nation now waits to see who the next big star will be. Last year’s competition was won by Harare music group, Footprints who also pocketed $3 000 and a recording contract. The Chronicle.