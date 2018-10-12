Zhuwawu boost for CAPS United

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United have been boosted by the return of the club’s leading scorer John Zhuwawu to training ahead of the clash with traditional rivals Dynamos at Rufaro this Sunday.

Zhuwawu’s return has excited coach Lloyd Chitembwe whose side has been going through a lean spell.

Makepekepe have failed to win their last three league games against Shabanie Mine, Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders. Ironically, the 2016 champions have been displaying some of the best football in the domestic league in recent weeks.

Makepekepe, who have roped in Darlington Dodo into their technical team, were also impotent in front of goal in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final last week when they needed a penalty shoot-out to dispatch Chapungu.

Chitembwe’s men also needed a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over ZPC Kariba in the first round after the two sides had drawn 0-0 in regulation time.

But Zhuwawu has returned at the most opportune time although the coach will still need to get the clearance from the doctors to determine whether to unleash the 28-year old in the derby on Sunday.

“It’s good he is back in training and we are happy he is back. But I am not too sure (if he will play). At the end of the day he has been a very important member of the team so if we are satisfied with his level of preparedness in terms of whether he has healed or not, that will be the determining factor.

“If he has healed then he stands a good chance of playing but if the doctor says otherwise then he won’t have a chance of participating on Sunday,” said Chitembwe.

Zhuwawu is CAPS United’s leading scorer with eight goals but the striker has experienced a prolonged goal drought. This has not been helped by the recurring injuries, which have kept him out for several weeks.

But Chitembwe has yet to get full value for his money from the other forwards who include Brian Muzondiwa, Abasirim Chidiebere and Michelle Katsvairo who was roped in during the mid-season. Makepekepe have been working hard on their finishing and Chitembwe told reporters that he wants to have his team performing well in all departments especially when coming against a team like Dynamos.

“I am sure it’s all about the two key facets of the game of football, which is defending and attacking and obviously a team that does not defend well will obviously concede and if you concede there is a very high possibility that you lose the game.

“And a team that is very efficient in terms of being creative and scoring goals stands a chance of winning it. So it’s all about trying to be very efficient in these two facets of the game,” said Chitembwe.

Chitembwe said Makepekepe, who are fighting for a top-four finish, will not look into the woes facing their opponents.

The derby comes at a time when Dynamos have been at their lowest after dropping into the relegation matrix with six games remaining.

CAPS United won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a solitary strike by the then on-loan midfielder Denver Mukamba.

“As always, it’s obviously going to be a very difficult game. Matches against Dynamos have never been easy games.

“For us the target is to win each and every game we play. This has always been our target and we are not going to deviate from that.

“So all the games that we play are very important and this one is not an exception. We are looking forward to it and like I said we would want to try and get a good result, although it’s not going to be easy.

"All the same we will go out there, play with a lot of pride, play with a lot of conviction, determination and hope to get the result that we anticipate," said Chitembwe. The Herald