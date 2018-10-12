Woman spots rapist while on her way to report case

By Nqobile Tshili

A 32 year old man from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested on rape charges after he was spotted by his alleged victim while she was on her way to report the sexual violation.

It is alleged that Willard Lubinda allegedly raped a woman, who cannot be identified for ethical reasons, in a bushy area along a pathway between Old Pumula and Methodist village last Friday night.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed his arrest saying he would appear in court soon.

“We have arrested a Bulawayo man who allegedly raped a city woman who was walking from Old Pumula to Methodist Village. The sexual assault occurred on Friday at about 7PM and the victim was alone when it occurred. The suspect is said to have approached her from behind, tripped her before dragging her into the bush and raping her twice,” she said.

Chief Insp Simango said the sexual assault victim spotted her attacker on the following day as she was on her way to report the case.

“She positively identified her attacker while she was proceeding to Pumula Police Station to report the case. She spotted her attacker who was walking along the streets of Old Pumula. Fortunately, there were police officers nearby. They reacted swiftly and arrested the man. And by the time she reported the case at the station, her alleged abuser had already been arrested,” she said.

Chief Insp Simango cautioned women to avoid walking alone in secluded areas as it increases their chances of being sexually assaulted and robbed.

She urged victims of sexual assault to swiftly report cases so that they can receive treatment to protect them from contracting sexually transmitted diseases or unwanted pregnancies.

“We’re also concerned over an increase in rape cases being reported in the city. Most of the incidents involve people who know their victims. And in most of these circumstances the offence would have been committed more than once,” said Chief Insp Simango. The Chronicle