Uebert Angel and wife Beverly at Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome wedding – PICTURES

Last weekend Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome (popularly known as CSO), a UK based gospel singer and daughter of Pastor Chris and Anita Oyakhilome, got married to her lover Philip Frimpong.

The star-studded ceremony saw Prophet Angel and his wife dressed to kill. Beverly in a resplendent pink Bellera Long Dress by Safiyaa while Angel wore a black bespoke William Hunt suit.
As a growing testament to the budding relationship between Prophet Uebert Angel and Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Angel and his wife Beverly were invited guests in Lagos, Nigeria.

Carrissa Sharon walked down the aisle to marry her Dutch-born Ghanaian husband at the white wedding held at the Christ Embassy Headquarters in Lagos.

Officiating was internationally-acclaimed preacher, Benny Hinn.

Also present was former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo who gave a rousing speech.

Carissa, is the first of Chris Oyakhilome’s daughters with his ex-wife Anita. She is a gospel singer and better known by her stage name CSO, while Philip Frimpong is a successful entrepreneur, businessman and founder of ONUA, a company that specializes in African wax prints.

