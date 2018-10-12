Shabanie warn Highlanders

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have been warned to brace for a tough afternoon ahead of their rescheduled Premiership match against Shabanie Mine at Maglas on Sunday.

Some Bosso critics believe coach Madinda Ndlovu has been hiding behind the rebuilding mantra in a season where they have largely blown hot and cold, having long lost track in the championship matrix and now out of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Highlanders have lost five of their previous seven league matches and will be hoping for a strong finish this season including picking maximum points in Zvishavane.

The demanding Highlanders fans have somewhat been consoled by the struggles of perennial rivals Dynamos who are flirting with relegation and feel they are in a better space.

But the pressure that is normally associated with DeMbare, Bosso and CAPS United means there is barely room to be building a youth project or an academy with trophyless seasons for any of them regarded as failure.

Bosso have however, already begun preparing for the 2019/20 season and yesterday unveiled their new acquisitions Prince Dube and former Bantu Rovers star Bukhosi Sibanda. Their opponents in Sunday’s match — Shabanie — are deep in relegation. Despite their own struggles the impoverished Chinda Boys are determined to maintain their long earned reputation of giant slaying.

“We are on the bottom of the log and like I said long back we do not have control of our destiny but we will continue fighting till the end of the season.

“Even if we get to a stage where we will have been mathematically relegated we will continue fighting to end the season with a respectable points tally.

“There shall never be a point where we will play for nothing, we will do our best to protect the brand of the club and for the good of football as a whole,” said Shabanie Mine coach Alexio Sigion. “Highlanders is a good team and we know we need to be at our very best to have a chance of getting something from the match. The Herald