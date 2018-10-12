Man rapes, impregnates mentally-ill woman

A Silobela man appeared in court here for allegedly raping and impregnating a mentally-ill woman. Mthokozisi Dube (26) was not asked to plead and remanded to October 24 when he briefly appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing rape charges.

Allegations against Dube are that on an unknown date this year, he proposed love to the complainant who stays in the same village but she turned down his proposal.

Dube — who works as a caretaker in the village — however, continued to follow the complainant to Shangani River and enticed her with sweets and other goodies and managed to have sex with her several times.

He ordered her not to tell anyone.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s grandmother suspected that she was pregnant and took her to Kwekwe District Hospital where tests confirmed that she was indeed pregnant.

After being cornered, the complainant revealed how Dube would entice her to have sexual intercourse with her.

A police report was made at Silobela Police Station leading to the arrest of Dube.

The complainant was referred to a psychiatrist who confirmed that she was a mental patient leading to the termination of the pregnancy. The Herald