Man beats up ‘nagging’ wife

By Yemurai Ushamba

A 31 year old Bulawayo man allegedly assaulted his wife after she accused him of having extra- marital affairs.

Buymore Ncube (31) of Nkulumane suburb beat up his wife Faith Ndlela (28) after he discovered that she was following him to his workplace.

Ncube wanted to stab Ndlela using a broken bottle but a passerby intervened and saved her, a court heard.

Ncube pleaded guilty when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Lungile Ncube.

“I hit her but I did not want to stab her,” he said.

The court heard that the couple had a misunderstanding over Ncube’s extra-marital affairs.Ncube sentenced him to a wholly suspended three months on condition that he performs 105 hours of community service at Western Commonage Court.

Prosecuting, Kenneth Shava said on October 1 at around 4 pm Ndlela was on her way to Ncube’s workplace when he met him along the way.

“He asked her where she was going and she told him she was going to his workplace. He twisted her hand and broke an empty bottle intending to stab her,” he said.

The court heard Ncube also used his hands to hit his wife and a passerby intervened and saved Ndlela from being stabbed.

Ndlela reported the matter to the police but did not seek medical attention. B-Metro