Mai Mwamuka descends on Masvingo

By Water Mswazie in Masvingo

Talented and award winning gospel diva Margaret Mwamuka will tomorrow descend on Masvingo for a free worship musical gala at Charles Austin Theatre.

The galas will be held throughout the country with the first musical extravaganza pencilled for Mutare’s Utate Gardens today.

The Bulawayo-based female artiste said gospel fans should expect fireworks as she was prepared to show her exploits on the microphone and urged residents to come in their numbers.

The galas are held under the theme, “To highly lift up God”.

“Tomorrow I will embark on my gospel free worshipping musical galas in Mutare before I move to Masvingo on Saturday. I invite all people to come and worship with me in song,” said Mwamuka.

She said in Masvingo, the gala would start at 3PM until late and the event was open to everyone at no charge.

“I thought of holding such galas after being inspired by the traditional biras and night vigils during the war of liberation. I will be preaching to my country through song and dance,” Mwamuka said.

She said after Masvingo she would hold another show in Gweru at the Theatre on October 27 before taking her act to Victoria Falls at the ZAOGA hall in Chinotimba Township on November 3.

Mwamuka said a show at the Family of God Church along Jason Moyo Street in Bulawayo on November 17 would wind up her tour.

She said upcoming gospel artistes will also get an opportunity to showcase their talents as she also wants to promote other artistes.

Some of the local upcoming artistes who will perform are Prosper Macharika, Dory Mashungupa, Clayton Stimas, Cjay and Admire Nago. The Chronicle