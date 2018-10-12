Limpopo River toy gun robbers arrested

By Thupeyo Muleya

Two men have been arrested for allegedly posing as members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and robbing three suspected border jumpers of R1 200 using a toy gun near an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River.

Never Sibanda (23) and Godfrey Mbedzi (29) from Tshikwalakwala, under Chief Matibe, were not asked to plead to three counts of robbery when they appeared before Beitbridge Magistrate Mr Godswill Mavenge yesterday.

They were both remanded in custody to October 15.

Prosecuting Mr Oswell Arufandi said on September 29 at around 4AM, the duo connived to rob border jumpers intending to cross into South Africa through an illegal crossing point along the Limpopo River in Tshikwalakwala.

He said they went to the riverside and hid in reeds.

Mbedzi was wearing a ZNA uniform and was armed with a toy CZ pistol, while Sibanda was armed with a log.

The court heard that upon spotting the three suspected border jumpers, the duo emerged from the reeds and Mbedzi threatened to shoot them if they failed to comply with their orders.

They then they forced the complainants to each pay R400 at ‘gun point’ to secure their freedom. They were then given R1 200 after which they released the three men.

The border jumpers later reported the matter to security agents who were on patrol leading to the arrest of Sibanda and Mbedzi at their homestead.

He said a total of R900, the toy gun and the army uniform were recovered from the accused persons. The Chronicle