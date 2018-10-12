Kasukuwere trial date set

Investigations into the case in which former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere is facing four counts of abuse of office are complete and he will stand trial on October 29.

The trial will run until November 2.

Kasukuwere is now being represented by Mr Charles Chinyama after Mr Jonathan Samukange renounced agency citing conflict of interest.

As part of his bail conditions, Kasukuwere was ordered to report twice a day to the police.

Through Mr Chinyama, Kasukuwere successfully applied to have his reporting conditions altered from reporting twice a day to once a week.

He appeared before magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba who granted the application in his favour.

Kasukuwere is facing four charges of abuse of office emanating from the time he was Minister for Youth Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment and that of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

In the first count, Kasukuwere is accused of flouting tender procedures when he awarded Brainworks Private Limited — owned by Mr George Manyere — a contract to do brokering services and financial advisory to the Government on indigenisation.

According to State papers, the appointment of Brainworks was inconsistent and contrary with the nature of his duties as a minister.

On the three other counts during his tenure as local government minister, Kasukuwere is accused of allocating different pieces of State land to Junior Shuvai Gumbochuma without following due process.

Gumbochuma is a sister to former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe. The Herald