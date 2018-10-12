Double delight as musician Zharira launches album at wedding

Gospel musician Valentine Zharira scored a rare double when he launched his third studio album, a seven-track effort titled “Obedience Pays” recently at Mauya Haven in Harare.

The Zaoga Forward in Faith member whose marriage was solemnized by a senior parishioner of the large Pentecostal church, Dr Joe Guti, said the album launch was cherry on top to what was a great day in his life.

“Love is a beautiful thing and being a musician, I felt there was no better way to celebrate our day than with a launch of my third studio album, Obedience pays which comes after two earlier albums, Patience Pays and Kingdom Pays,” Zharira said.

Zharira tied the knot with his journalist sweetheart, Delight Mazuruse, said he stsrted singing when he was young. “Music for me is inborn. I have always loved to sing especially in the praise and worship team at church with my siblings.

It was actually church mates who felt music was my ministry and encouraged me to go and record in the studio,” the rising musician said.

The newly wedded artiste also revealed that he has since unveiled his own music stable, Vee Music with a view to take his calling beyond boarders at the same time assisting fellow musicians who are passionate about spreading the word through music.

“I have since launched a music label, Vee Music which I feel is strategic in taking my music ministry global while also assisting fellow musicians to realise their dreams and spread the gospel,” he said.

Of the new album, Zharira revealed that the message was that of sticking to one’s faith regardless of challenges and the environment in order to enjoy God’s promises.

“All my productions including the first two speak of holding on to your faith regardless of circumstances and as I celebrated my wedding, I felt Obedience Pays captures the mood in that God has taken me this far.

Overally, it carries the message of a clean and contrite heart which the Lord will not despise,he said

He said the wedding cum album launch was graced by fellow gospel musicians Sabastian Magacha and Melissa Makwasha of Zimpraise.

Magacha who mesmerised the wedding attendees with energetic performances of his old time and current hits including the chart riding Mweya Mutsvene duet with Jah Prayzah congratulated Zharira on his wedding and the new album.

“You are a blessed man my brother and I wish you the best in your endeavors and marriage.

I have always loved your music though you haven’t taken it full time because of work commitments.

Beyond your full time job, I feel you must create time for your music because it speaks hope to many,” Magacha said.

Zharira also revealed that he was in the process of sending out his music to radio stations in Zimbabwe and abroad so that he reaches as many with the message. The Herald