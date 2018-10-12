PoliticsFeaturedNews

‘Commission of inquiry not visible’

23,288 0

By Tendayi Madhomu

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) says the commission of inquiry into the violence that occurred in Harare on August 1, resulting in the death of at least six people, is not conducting its work in a transparent manner.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulates members of the Commission of Inquiry into the post-election violence (from left) chairperson and former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former Commonwealth secretary-general and Nigerian national Chief Emeka Anyaouku, and UK-based Queen’s Counsel Rodney Dixon (right) after their swearing in ceremony at State House in Harare yesterday. —(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulates members of the Commission of Inquiry into the post-election violence (from left) chairperson and former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former Commonwealth secretary-general and Nigerian national Chief Emeka Anyaouku, and UK-based Queen’s Counsel Rodney Dixon (right) after their swearing in ceremony at State House in Harare. —(Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

In its latest report, ZPP said it was not clear whether the general public has access to the deliberations of the commission, noting that the State media has not publicised any information on its operations.

“There is also uncertainty to what extent the identities of the victims and those whistle blowing will be protected,” said ZPP.

Related Articles

Forex crisis causes mayhem

45,482 0

EU piles pressure on Mnangagwa

36,450 17

MP calls for Mnangagwa impeachment

27,078 22

Govt gets 72-hour ultimatum

31,528 59

“The commission has not clarified whether sources of information will be protected, particularly those who may want to whistle blow from the inside.”

Headed by former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe, the commission was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate the military August 1 killings. DailyNews

You might also like More from author