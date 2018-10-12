Chipfumo, Freeman meet at Pagomba Cafe

Beitbridge comes alive this weekend when Freeman and Progress Chipfumo stage a joint show at Pagomba Café tomorrow.

It will be a combination of genres when the musicians take to the stage that has been graced by various big names in the country.

Chipfumo has performed at the joint on numerous occasions and he is known for serenading fans with his timeless classics.

He is a talented vocalist and guitarist who has also been consistent in live shows. With backing of talented outfit Sounds of the Motherland, Chipfumo has left lasting impressions at his shows.

He has promised an outstanding show at Pagomba Café.

“We are working on our new album and I know people are looking forward to the new tracks. We will do our best to give people a memorable act. We know what our fans in Beitbridge want and we will give them the best,” said Chipfumo.

“We will sample some songs from the upcoming album and we will consider people’s feedback. We will release the album before the end of the year and we are polishing the tracks.”

Organisers of the show said they are happy to bring back Chipfumo to their stage and will be pleased to present his combination with Zimdancehall.

The last time they tried to have Chipfumo perform with a dancehall star there was chaos at the venue after Soul Jah Love came late for the show.

However, this time things are expected to go according to plan because Freeman is known for punctuality and professionalism.

“Freeman has a history of punctuality and we know he will do what Soul Jah Love failed to do. We are looking forward to a memorable show,” noted the organisers. The Herald