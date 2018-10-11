Zodwa Wabantu ‘unbothered’ by Amanda Swartbooi

Zodwa Wabantu’s sultry dance moves and raunchy dress sense are the foundation of the vosho queen’s empire, now there are claims that Amanda Swartbooi might be looking to dethrone her.

According to TshisaLive, Swartbooi — who has appeared in many music videos like Wande Coal’s “Iskaba”, Davido’s “Coolest Kid in Africa,” KCEE’s song “Venessa”, among others — has been likened to Wabantu

And while Swartbooi’s social media pages describe her as an actress, entrepreneur, model and video vixen, she’s probably most remembered for going topless and dancing in a G-string in rapper JR’s X-rated music video for his hit song “4Four”.

Wabantu, however, is unbothered by the 23-year-old’s dancer’s growing popularity and claims the newbie has nothing on her.

“Every girl has to do what they have to do, but if she wants to replace me she has to work hard. Everyone can talk but they must show they are making money,” Wabantu told TshisaLive.

“If she is copying me then I am her role model. That is it!”

Last year, Wabantu also set the record straight on rumours that Skolopad wanted to claim her crown following reports that she refused to take a picture with the aspiring singer at the Feather Awards nominations party in September 2017.

At the time, Wabantu said: “I’m not threatened by Skolopad, she is still crawling in this game. We are in a very fast industry and don’t know what tomorrow holds for us, so it’s time to make money.” IOL