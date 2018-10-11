‘We aren’t one hit wonders’

By Bongani Ndlovu

After their hit song Izanka Leli, Victoria Falls-based duo, DJ Ace Kater and Ras Boom went quiet. The duo however said yesterday they have been working on an album titled Just For Control.

Izanka Leli which got considerable airplay resulting in it being nominated at the Bulawayo Arts Awards and Skyz Metro FM awards last year, shot them to stardom.

Their manager Mugo Boss said the forthcoming album is dedicated to the naysayers who thought the singers were just a one hit wonder.

“Those who were saying we were just a one hit wonder inspired us to work on this album. The album titled Just for Control is in fact targetted at those who thought we were out of the game,” said Mugo Boss.

The album has 13 tracks with one of them produced by award-winning producer Oskid.

Last year, the duo tried to launch the same album but it suffered a still birth. Mugo Boss said the duo, other than music, had other careers to focus on hence the delay to release the album.

“DJ Ace Kater was at work in Hwange while Ras Boom was at school as he’s pursuing studies in Tourism Management,” said Mugo Boss.

He said October 20 has been set as the launch date with the venue being Comfort Pub and Grill in Victoria Falls. The Chronicle